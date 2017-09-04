News

SuperBreak Launches New Two-Night ‘Ultimate London’ Packages

SuperBreak Launches New Two-Night ‘Ultimate London’ Packages

SuperBreak has launched new two-night ‘Ultimate London’ packages that combine overnight accommodation with a host of treats to offer agents fully commissionable packages that are easy to promote. Available on 17th and 24th November 2017, two of the most popular pre-Christmas weekend break dates, these packages pull everything together for an easy to sell product priced from €218pp.

Ultimate London packages include:

  • Two nights’ b&b accommodation in a 3-star or 4-star hotel
  • Top-priced show tickets to one of the following shows: Matilda, Wicked, Motown, The Lion King, or Phantom of the Opera
  • Cocktail at Planet Hollywood
  • Three-course dinner at choice of restaurants such as Hard Rock Café, Pizza Express, Tiger Tiger, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and more
  • 24-hour hop-on, hop-off Thames river cruise
  • Westfield discount vouchers
  • Late Night London voucher giving free entry to various nightclubs

Prices lead in at €218pp at the 3-star Days Inn Waterloo hotel and including Matilda tickets. Flights can be added at an additional cost.

For more information, visit: www.superbreak.ie/travelagent

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Localiza Hertz

Hertz Launches Strategic Partnership with Localiza, South America’s Largest Rental Car Company

Neil SteedmanSeptember 4, 2017
Read More
Irish Ferries Ship Naming Competition Launch - 003

Suggest a Name for New Irish Ferries Ship and Win Free Travel for Life

Michael FloodSeptember 4, 2017
Read More
Silversea Royal Phirharmonic Orchestra

Silversea to Debut Show with Exclusive Musical Score by London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Neil SteedmanAugust 31, 2017
Read More
Emirates B777-300ER

Emirates Celebrates 100th A380 Aircraft with Special Fare Offers

Neil SteedmanAugust 31, 2017
Read More
New AerLingus A330 St Carthage5

Aer Lingus Introduces New Transatlantic Saver Fare

Michael FloodAugust 31, 2017
Read More
DAA Home Page

Dalton Philips is Appointed Chief Executive of daa

Michael FloodAugust 31, 2017
Read More
Cathy Pacific A350-900

Cathay Pacific to Fly Dublin-Hong Kong, Ireland’s First Non-Stop Asia-Pacific Route

Michael FloodAugust 31, 2017
Read More
WTM London 2017

Ten Reasons Why You Should Attend WTM London 2017

Neil SteedmanAugust 31, 2017
Read More
WestJet eNews 3 Story 2 Featured Image

WestJet and Air France-KLM Now Offer Reciprocal Frequent Flyer Benefits

Neil SteedmanAugust 31, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland