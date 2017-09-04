SuperBreak Launches New Two-Night ‘Ultimate London’ Packages

SuperBreak has launched new two-night ‘Ultimate London’ packages that combine overnight accommodation with a host of treats to offer agents fully commissionable packages that are easy to promote. Available on 17th and 24th November 2017, two of the most popular pre-Christmas weekend break dates, these packages pull everything together for an easy to sell product priced from €218pp.

Ultimate London packages include:

Two nights’ b&b accommodation in a 3-star or 4-star hotel

Top-priced show tickets to one of the following shows: Matilda, Wicked, Motown, The Lion King, or Phantom of the Opera

Cocktail at Planet Hollywood

Three-course dinner at choice of restaurants such as Hard Rock Café, Pizza Express, Tiger Tiger, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and more

24-hour hop-on, hop-off Thames river cruise

Westfield discount vouchers

Late Night London voucher giving free entry to various nightclubs

Prices lead in at €218pp at the 3-star Days Inn Waterloo hotel and including Matilda tickets. Flights can be added at an additional cost.

For more information, visit: www.superbreak.ie/travelagent