SuperBreak Launches Short-Break Charter Packages from Belfast and Derry

SuperBreak is launching a series of new overseas short-break packages for 2018 that include direct charter flights from Belfast International and City of Derry Airports. Departures are being launched to Florence, Montenegro and Akureyri in Northern Iceland and will run alongside the recently launched Seville departure. These products are ideal for agents located close to the border to promote, as the City of Derry airport is just 10 minutes drive from the border and Belfast International is also easily reachable.

Graham Balmforth, National Sales Manager – who will be retiring at the end of this month – said: “Agents in the catchment area of approximately two hours drive from these airports can confidently sell these new destinations that are on sale with direct flights. The response by agents to our Seville programme, our first ever from City of Derry Airport, is hugely encouraging and as a result we have developed our product offering to feature a range of charters to some exciting destinations. We are able to bring direct flights to destinations that are not currently available. This gives agents something unique to sell as until now, customers could not book a direct flight, which is so important when taking a short break and maximising the time in destination is key.”

The new programme includes:

Florence, Pisa and Tuscany: 20th April 2018 from Belfast International Airport. A three-night package costs from €619pp and includes direct flights from Belfast, b&b accommodation, transfers, and a ‘Delights of Tuscany, Siena, San Gimignano & Pisa’ tour and a ‘24hr City Sightseeing Florence Hop-on-Hop-off-Tour’.

Montenegro, Croatia and the Adriatic Coast: 1st October 2018 from City of Derry Airport. A four-night package costs €789pp and includes direct flights from City of Derry Airport, b&b accommodation, transfers, and a ‘Dubrovnik – Pearl of the Adriatic’ full-day tour and a ‘Best of Montenegro’ full-day tour.

Akureyri, Northern Iceland: 25th January 2019 from City of Derry Airport (on sale soon). A three-night package costs from €789pp and includes direct flights from City of Derry Airport, b&b accommodation, transfers, a ‘Northern Lights’ tour and a ‘Lake Myvatn Adventure – Land of Fire and Ice’ tour, which includes the chance to see the region’s many magical terrains, the Godafoss Waterfall, the boiling mud pools of Namafjall and a stop at Vogafjos working farm.