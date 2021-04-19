News

Supplier of the Week…Malta Tourism Authority

Our Supplier of the Week is…Malta Tourism Authority, the tourism organisation for the island that is the European destination best primed to start welcoming international visitors before almost anywhere else. Today we feature an interview with Natalie Swinburne, Trade Marketing Manager, and Peter Green, Trade Training Manager.

From 7,000 years of history and gastronomic delights to walking holidays and bucket-list sites; Malta, Gozo and Comino have something to offer every visitor. The Over 50s Course boasts six lessons including where to stay, an eclectic events calendar, recommended itineraries and more, which will provide you with the inside knowledge and top tips to share with your customers.

Malta will start welcoming vaccinated tourists to the island from June 1. Restriction-free entry will be granted to fully vaccinated visitors, but only on presentation of proof that they have been vaccinated at least 10 days before arriving into the country. 

Passengers will need to show their vaccination card when boarding to be accepted to travel.

Non-vaccinated tourists from ‘amber’ countries – which currently includes Ireland – will need to submit a negative PCR COVID-19 test, taken within 72 hours before travelling.

Ahead of the restart of tourism, the authority has created a course focused on the 50+ market to give you the tools you need to sell the Maltese Islands with confidence.

The Reopening Course can also be taken on the Malta Training Programme to gain a better understanding on our Sunny & Safe protocols and Certified Compliant Certification to ensure your customers feel safe when choosing to holiday in Malta this year.

Take the Over 50s Course by May 14th to be entered into a draw to win 1 of 10 delicious Gastronomy Goody Bags.

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

