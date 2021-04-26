Supplier of the Week: Visit Portugal

This week’s Supplier of the Week is the tourist board for one of the most popular destinations for Irish holidaymakers: Visit Portugal. A mild, sunny climate and diverse landscape – from magnificent coastal beaches to the golden plains of the Alentejo, the lush mountains of the interior to the peaceful Azores and Madeira Islands – one place we can’t wait to get back to is Portugal!

For the time being, Irish visitors to Portugal are required to have a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours prior of departure (children aged 2 and under are exempted) and to complete the electronic Passenger Locator Card.

On May 3rd most of the country will enter the last phase of the re-opening plan, meaning life is getting a little brighter.

Check out what your clients can do, once Portugal re-opens:

They can go shopping:

They can go to Fairs and non-food markets:

Restaurants , cafés and snack bars are open

They can see a movie, visit the theatre or a concert

They can enjoy some sports