This week’s Supplier of the Week is the tourist board for one of the most popular destinations for Irish holidaymakers: Visit Portugal. A mild, sunny climate and diverse landscape – from magnificent coastal beaches to the golden plains of the Alentejo, the lush mountains of the interior to the peaceful Azores and Madeira Islands – one place we can’t wait to get back to is Portugal!
For the time being, Irish visitors to Portugal are required to have a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours prior of departure (children aged 2 and under are exempted) and to complete the electronic Passenger Locator Card.
On May 3rd most of the country will enter the last phase of the re-opening plan, meaning life is getting a little brighter.
Check out what your clients can do, once Portugal re-opens:
They can go shopping:
They can go to Fairs and non-food markets:
Restaurants, cafés and snack bars are open
They can see a movie, visit the theatre or a concert
They can enjoy some sports
They can attend indoor and outdoor events
Fam Trip “Sustainable Tourism in Portugal”
Visit Portugal is committed to resume tourism in a more sustainable way, after the pandemic of COVID-19. To showcase the Irish Trade its sustainable touristic offering, the Portuguese Tourist Board will organise a Fam Trip in the last quarter of the 2021. Anyone interested in participating should express their interest by e-mailing Susana Cardoso.
Contact Susana:
Susana Cardoso
Susana.cardoso@turismodeportugal.pt
+353 87 314 0749
YouTube
RSS