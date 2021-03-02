News

Supplier of the Week: Princess Cruises

This week’s ITTN Supplier of the Week is Princess Cruises, one of the best-known names in cruising. Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe. The Supplier of the Week is part of the Spotlight, ITTN’s monthly focus on a sector of the travel industry.

Bringing people together has been their legacy for over 50 years. And will continue to be, so the passenger can focus on what matters most.

And because our business is about people, we’re thrilled to highlight the work of one of the industry’s best-loved personalities, Rebecca Kelly, Senior Sales Manager with Princess Cruises. We believe that Princess Cruises couldn’t have a better brand ambassador than Rebecca and together they make a winning team in the Irish market.

Have any questions? Princess offers the “Ask Issac” web chat service, which is available daily and gives you direct contact with the Princess Agent Support Team in Southampton. In addition, their online training, the Princess Academy; the Agent Knowledge magazine and generous commissions makes Princess an easy sell here in Ireland.

We’ll give the last word to Princess Cruises: “Because when we share our world, share our hearts, and truly create connections that matter…Well, that’s when lasting memories are made.”

 

