Supplier of the Week … Visit Barbados

It’s been a huge month for Barbados, so ITTN is delighted to declare that the Caribbean island’s DMO Visit Barbados is our Supplier of the Week.

New Flight

On October 20th, 2021, Barbados is set to become the first Aer Lingus Caribbean destination with three weekly services between Manchester (MAN) and Bridgetown (BGI, Grantley Adams International Airport), Barbados.

Flights will operate twice weekly until the beginning of November 2021, when they will then increase to three times per week, offering even more access to the beautiful island of Barbados for UK and Irish holidaymakers.

The new direct route from Manchester will operate on an Airbus A330-300 series, with both economy (287 seats) and business class (30 seats) fares. Flights are on saleable in the GDS system and will depart Manchester at 10:15 and arrive at Bridgetown at 14:35.

Bajan Beauty

Barbados offers the most authentic Caribbean experience, with its exceptionally rich culture and history rooted in remarkable landscapes. Rated as one of the world’s sexiest beaches in by Concierge.com, Barbados’ Crane Beach in St. Philip stands as a premier destination for travellers. Barbados is also the first Zagat-rated Caribbean island and is known as the ‘Culinary Capital of the Caribbean’.

It’s no secret that Barbados produces some of the best rum in the world but, did you know, this little Caribbean island is the birthplace of this spirit? Rum is the essence of Barbados culture and it’s celebrated by every part of Bajan society, from farm workers to property tycoons.

Accommodations range from picturesque plantation houses and villas, to quaint bed and breakfasts and award-winning, five-star resorts. Grantley Adams International Airport offers even more non-stop and direct service from a growing number of countries, making Barbados the true gateway to the Eastern Caribbean.

Barbados Welcome Stamp

News of the new Aer Lingus service will come as great news to the many Irish people who have set up home in Barbados over the last year and are now working there remotely, via the Barbados Welcome Stamp visa.

Launched in July 2020, the 12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp visa offers individuals from across the globe the opportunity to live and work remotely in paradise. Boasting warm weather, welcoming locals and strong internet connectivity all around the island, it’s no surprise that the Barbados Welcome Stamp Visa has generated such a huge amount of interest and has seen applications from individuals, couples and families from all over the world.

The visa is valid for one year but may be re-applied for. Interested persons can now apply now at www.Barbadoswelcomestamp.bb for the opportunity to live and work remotely in paradise.

For more information on travel to Barbados, visit www.visitbarbados.org, follow on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/VisitBarbados, via Twitter @Barbados.

In the Irish market they are represented by Travelmedia.ie and TTR: TravelMedia.ie manages all PR and media relations, while TTR’s Leila McCabe looks after trade representation and agent relations for Visit Barbados. For any training requirements, webinars or consumer shows please contact TTR’s Leila McCabe (leila@traveltraderepresentation.com) who will be more than happy to assist you.