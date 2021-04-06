Supplier of the Week – Wendy Wu Tours

ITTN’s Supplier of the Week is Wendy Wu Tours – the UK and Ireland’s leading award-winning tour operator specialist to China, Japan & Southeast Asia. The company, now in its 26th year of business, launched a Central Asia & Middle East holidays collection in 2019 and now operates escorted tours in over 40 countries across Asia, Middle East, Latin America and New Zealand.

Since Wendy sent her very first tour to China in 1994, the company has grown from strength to strength. They are proud of the multiple awards they’ve won throughout the years and the unique travel experiences they offer to an expanding range of destinations. And all of this growth and success has been propelled by the founder, Wendy Wu herself.

Wendy was born in Tibet and grew up in China. After completing her studies, she decided to go to Australia where she began working for American Express, sending her very first group tour to China in 1994. Realising that her expertise and business acumen combined with a relatively untapped market were the perfect match for success in this field, Wendy set up her own company in Australia in 1998. Following great success, they have opened offices in the UK in 2004 and in the US in 2010, launching Ireland in early 2015.

Wendy Wu believe – and their customers tell them – that they have found the perfect formula for creating extraordinary tour experiences. Their comprehensive range of tours capture the very essence of the destination, so you’re not just admiring the top sights but truly discovering them – their award-winning national escorts and their unparalleled knowledge are an integral part of this. Your clients journey begins from that very first call or enquiry. From the Great Wall and Terracotta Warriors to Mount Fuji and Machu Picchu – whichever destination you choose, your clients will be in safe hands.

Bringing together extraordinary experiences and incredible destinations, their comprehensive range of tours are designed to capture the very essence of the destinations. They offer tour styles for all travellers including Classic, Go Beyond, Private & Solo collections as well as Tailor-made and Special Group Tours. Extensions and stopovers are also available.

Wendy Wu offer fully inclusive tours departing from Ireland at great value from start to finish allowing you to visit these amazing countries hassle free:

Return international economy flights, taxes and current fuel surcharges flying from Belfast, Cork & Dublin

All accommodation

All meals ( Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner)

All transportation and transfers

All sightseeing and entrance fees

English speaking National Escort and Local Guides

Tourist Visa fees for UK, Republic of Ireland and EU passport holders

Specialist advice from our experienced travel consultants

Comprehensive tour dossiers and travel guides

Safe and secure with ATOL & IATA

It really is hassle free from start to finish. Full details of all their tours can be found on www.wendywutours.co.uk & www.wendywutours.ie.

I have been very fortunate in life as my job is also my hobby, I love travelling & helping to organise and plan trips is what motivates me every day. – John Booty, Sales Manager Ireland & IOM

“Since leaving school I’ve been lucky enough to explore many destinations across the world (36 years in travel – wow I feel old) but traveling to Asia has opened up a new world unlike anything I’ve ever experienced, the diverse cultures of China, Japan, South East Asia & Sri Lanka as a whole are fascinating. To experience the Forbidden City, the Great Wall, the Terracotta Warriors Museum, Mount Fuji are truly unforgettable moments in life! We have a vastly experienced team here who want to help make your clients dreams come true, so that they too can experience the various traditions and profound experiences that have shaped lives around the world.”

For any training requirements or & consumer shows please contact John directly on +353 831 701 860 or e-mail john.booty@wendywutours.ie – he will be more than happy to assist you.