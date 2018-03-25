News

Susana is New Director for Portuguese Tourism

Susana Cardoso has been appointed as the new Director for Ireland for the Portuguese Trade and Tourism Board, writes Ian Bloomfield. She will take over from Celina Tavares, who is moving to New York to become Director for the USA.

George Barter, J Barter Travel, with Celina Tavares and Antonio Padeira, Portuguese Trade and Tourism Board

Susana will come to Dublin full-time from June and is looking forward to getting to know the Irish trade and media.

Aileen Eglington, AE Consult, and Anita Kelly, Sunway

Antonio Padeira, Director UK & Ireland, told Irish Travel Trade News that Irish tourist numbers continue to grow and are an important revenue source for the Portuguese economy.

Mary Denton, Sunway, and Eilish Wall, The Travel Corporation

Both Antonio and Susana look forward to the excellent relationship with the Irish travel trade continuing into the future.

Pat Dawson, ITAA Chief Executive, and Des Abbott, Des Abbott Travel

News

