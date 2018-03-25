Susana is New Director for Portuguese Tourism

Susana Cardoso has been appointed as the new Director for Ireland for the Portuguese Trade and Tourism Board, writes Ian Bloomfield. She will take over from Celina Tavares, who is moving to New York to become Director for the USA.

Susana will come to Dublin full-time from June and is looking forward to getting to know the Irish trade and media.

Antonio Padeira, Director UK & Ireland, told Irish Travel Trade News that Irish tourist numbers continue to grow and are an important revenue source for the Portuguese economy.

Both Antonio and Susana look forward to the excellent relationship with the Irish travel trade continuing into the future.