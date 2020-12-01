SWISS and Romantik Hôtel L’Etoile Culinary Creations for First and Business Class

SWISS will soon be offering inflight food delights concocted by Michelin-starred chef Alexandra Müller of the Romantik Hôtel L’Etoile in Charmey, Canton Fribourg. These latest culinary creations under the ‘SWISS Taste of Switzerland’ programme, which will be served for a six-month period from 2 December on long-haul First and Business Class services from Switzerland, are centred on typical cantonal specialities, and will be accompanied by selected regional cheeses.

Venison with Botzi Pear and Fondue in First Class

For First Class customers, Alexandra Müller has created a selection of starters and main courses that include leek with egg yolk cream and truffle vinaigrette followed by venison with a Cuchaule crust and Botzi pear, a well-known Canton Fribourg delicacy. For dessert, SWISS First travellers can choose from a white and dark chocolate Toblerone mousse with Breton biscuit crumble or meringues from local bakery Angélo Rime with double cream and a Mirabelle plum compote. SWISS will also be offering its First Class guests further popular specialities from the Fribourg region in the form of saucisson du Vully and moitié-moitié fondue.

Beef Entrecôte Tataki with Beetroot-pear Salad and Gruyère Blue Cheese in Business Class

Business Class travellers can look forward to a starter of beef entrecôte tataki with a beetroot-pear salad and Gruyère blue cheese. Alexandra Müller’s main-course creation here is a braised beef brisket with demi-glace and sweet potato purée. For dessert, Müller has twinned a yuzu lemon meringue pie with Canton Fribourg’s famous Gruyère double cream.

Speciality Local Cheeses

The new meal creations are rounded off with some speciality regional cheeses from SWISS’s new guest canton. Both First and Business Class travellers can sample such delights as a 15-month-matured Gruyère Vieux AOP, a Vacherin Fribourgeois Vieux AOP or a Bleu de la Gruyère, all produced by small local cheesemakers.