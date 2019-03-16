SWISS to Introduce New Premium Economy Class

SWISS is to introduce a new Premium Economy Class on its long-haul aircraft fleet from spring 2021, to further strengthen its position as a premium air carrier. In a first step here, the additional travel class will be available in a 24-seat section on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. In the medium term, the new travel product will be extended to the entire SWISS long-haul fleet. For Economy Class travellers seeking more inflight comfort, the new product will offer a totally new air travel experience. SWISS will be investing some CHF 40 million in installing the new seating class on its Boeing 777 fleet.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) plans to further strengthen its positioning as a premium air carrier by introducing a new Premium Economy Class on its long-haul aircraft fleet. The additional class of travel will supplement the three existing classes – First, Business and Economy – from spring 2021. The new product will initially be available on the company’s Boeing 777-300ERs, with each aircraft offering 24 Premium Economy seats. In the medium term, the new product should be extended to the entire SWISS long-haul fleet.

Substantially more personal space

For Economy Class travellers seeking more inflight comfort, Premium Economy will offer a totally new air travel experience. The new class of travel will feature a newly developed seat providing extensivelegroom and movement. “All in all, our Premium Economy Class travellers will enjoy a substantially stronger sense of personal space,” confirms Tamur Goudarzi Pour, SWISS’s Chief Commercial Officer.

In introducing the new class of travel, SWISS is responding to a growing demand for an air travel product between Economy and Business Class. The decision to offer the new seating class has also been encouraged by the positive experiences with such a product at Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines, SWISS’ssister companies within the Lufthansa Group.

Introduction in spring 2021

SWISS will embark on the cabin conversion work required in winter 2020/21, and the new Premium Economy Class product will be available from spring 2021. SWISS will be investing a total of some CHF 40 million in installing the new seating class on its Boeing 777 fleet.