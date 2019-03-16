News

SWISS to Introduce New Premium Economy Class

SWISS to Introduce New Premium Economy Class

 

SWISS is to introduce a new Premium Economy Class on its long-haul aircraft fleet from spring 2021, to further strengthen its position as a premium air carrier. In a first step here, the additional travel class will be available in a 24-seat section on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. In the medium term, the new travel product will be extended to the entire SWISS long-haul fleet. For Economy Class travellers seeking more inflight comfort, the new product will offer a totally new air travel experience. SWISS will be investing some CHF 40 million in installing the new seating class on its Boeing 777 fleet.Swiss Logo

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) plans to further strengthen its positioning as a premium air carrier by introducing a new Premium Economy Class on its long-haul aircraft fleet. The additional class of travel will supplement the three existing classes – First, Business and Economy – from spring 2021. The new product will initially be available on the company’s Boeing 777-300ERs, with each aircraft offering 24 Premium Economy seats. In the medium term, the new product should be extended to the entire SWISS long-haul fleet.

Substantially more personal space

For Economy Class travellers seeking more inflight comfort, Premium Economy will offer a totally new air travel experience. The new class of travel will feature a newly developed seat providing extensivelegroom and movement. “All in all, our Premium Economy Class travellers will enjoy a substantially stronger sense of personal space,” confirms Tamur Goudarzi Pour, SWISS’s Chief Commercial Officer.

In introducing the new class of travel, SWISS is responding to a growing demand for an air travel product between Economy and Business Class. The decision to offer the new seating class has also been encouraged by the positive experiences with such a product at Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines, SWISS’ssister companies within the Lufthansa Group.

Introduction in spring 2021

SWISS will embark on the cabin conversion work required in winter 2020/21, and the new Premium Economy Class product will be available from spring 2021. SWISS will be investing a total of some CHF 40 million in installing the new seating class on its Boeing 777 fleet.

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Exchanging Travel Deals in London for Asia Pacific

Neil SteedmanMarch 16, 2019
Read More

Dublin Port to Restrict Number of Cruise Ship Visits

Michael FloodMarch 14, 2019
Read More

Greek Sympossio Returns to Cooks Academy in Dublin

Ian BloomfieldMarch 14, 2019
Read More

U River Cruises Announces Two New Themed Cruises

Michael FloodMarch 14, 2019
Read More

US Embassy Welcomes Expansion of Preclearance Facilities at Dublin and Shannon Airports

Neil SteedmanMarch 14, 2019
Read More

Amadeus Highlights Six Tech Trends in the Retail Travel Industry

Neil SteedmanMarch 14, 2019
Read More

EASA Suspends All Boeing 737 Max Operations in Europe

Michael FloodMarch 14, 2019
Read More

Las Vegas CVA Opts for Elon Musk’s Boring Company

Neil SteedmanMarch 14, 2019
Read More

W.B. Yeats Wins International Shipping Awards

Neil SteedmanMarch 14, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland