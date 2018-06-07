Swissport Opens Aspire Business Lounge at Cork Airport

Ireland’s first Aspire airport business lounge officially opened today, Thursday 7th June 2018, at Cork Airport. Operated by Swissport, investment in the lounge at Ireland’s second fastest growing international airport will total €500,000 over four years. It comes as a direct response to a significant increase in demand for premium lounge access from business travellers across the south of Ireland.

The new lounge, which has capacity for upwards of 80 guests, is open to all travellers irrespective of airline or class of travel, and is the 31st Aspire Lounge to open globally. The new space is also accessible to Priority Pass, Diners Club and DragonPass cardholders, along with guests of certain airlines.

Complimentary food, tailored to different parts of the day, along with drinks and newspapers are available, and there is a range of dedicated zones for business, dining and relaxing. Facilities include tableside charging and a comfortable, relaxing environment. Passengers can pre-book at www.executivelounges.com/aspire for a fee of €24.99 or pay €28 on the day at the lounge.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport, said: “We are delighted Swissport has opened its first Irish Aspire Lounge here at Cork Airport. This gives everyone travelling through the airport, whether it is for business or leisure, the chance to relax or work in comfort, and enjoy some great food and drink sourced from our region.

“More than 2.4 million passengers will travel through Cork Airport this year and it is important for us to be able to provide the best possible customer service, giving all our guests the opportunity for a productive and first-class start to their journey every time.”

The new lounge features ‘Best of Irish’ additions to the food menu, with local luxury food items. The complimentary breakfast includes Clonakilty black and white pudding, while Irish stew appears in the dinner options. The all-day cheeseboard showcases Cashel blue cheese along with Irish soda bread and Ballymaloe relish. The extensive drinks menu includes St Patrick’s Gin, distilled less than 10km from the airport; Jameson Irish Whiskey; Murphy’s Irish Stout; draught Heineken; Tipperary Irish Water; and Barry’s Tea, all sourced locally.

Lighter menu choices are also available with soups and salads, and drink options include complimentary premium brand alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, speciality teas and coffees.

Shaun Weston, Vice President of Global Lounges, Swissport, said: “We are delighted to officially launch our new Aspire lounge at Cork Airport. This new showcase lounge is now one of 31 Aspire lounges located in airports around the globe, including Amsterdam Schiphol, London Heathrow, Calgary and Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta airports.

“We have implemented a Guaranteed Delay Cover, which means that if a flight is delayed, and you have booked directly with us, you can remain in the lounge until your flight is ready to board.

“We have also laid the space out ergonomically, so it works for everyone, whether that is catching up on work, reading that gripping novel, or simply wanting to chat with your travelling companions over a coffee… or, of course, a Barry’s Tea.”

Clive Power, Head of Finance, Commercial & IT, Cork Airport said: “Our focus at Cork Airport has always been to meet the needs of our customers. The unveiling today of the new Aspire Lounge does just that and will offer all our outbound travellers the very best in terms of comfort and luxury.”