Switzerland – Upgrade Your Winter

Switzerland has 48 peaks over 4,000 metres, 300 ski resorts, and mountain villages covered in deep snow. Welcome to the Swiss winter, where you can enjoy the stunning mountains and natural landscapes with family and friends, on a winter hike or on a sun terrace. The Swiss winter has just got to be experienced.

The Swiss Tourist Office team from London were in Dublin recently to brief the media, led by the newly appointed manager,Alexander Herrmann with Sara Roloff, Harry Whyte ably abetted by Rebecca Ittig from the  city of Bern.

This winter, visitors to Interlaken can step aboard a jetboat and experience high-speed drifts and 360 degree spins first hand. This exciting, adrenaline filled ride offers some spectacular scenery too. Along the route guests whizz past the Giessbach Waterfalls which fall from 500m above.

From 9–22 January 2020, Lausanne will host the third edition of the Winter Youth Olympic Games. 26 years after obtaining the status of Olympic Capital, it will become an Olympic City for the first time. It is the second biggest winter sports event after the Winter Olympics. This will promise to offer young, aspiring athletes an unforgettable first Olympic experience.
Some of the competitions will be held in St. Moritz (bob) or Villars (ski alpine).


Caption: Switzerland. get natural.
Lausanne, scultpure ‘L’Elan’ by Nag Arnoldi, Olympic Museum.

Kids4Free

After the success of last year’s ballot, Kids4free will relaunch for the coming winter season and will see over 12,000 one week ski passes given away to children. The Kids4free project aims to help children experience the fun of winter sports and safeguard its future in the mountains by attracting new international and domestic guests. The competition will be online from October 2019.

 

From the Earth to the Moon

The current ‘Bundesplatz Rendezvous’ event retells the story of the first Moon landing in 1969. First Step is all about mankind’s dream of space travel, from the protracted developments of the Apollo 11 Mission to the astronauts’ first steps on the Moon.

The sides of the Bundeshaus become television towers showing the pictures of the moon, which are broadcast worldwide. The exit side of the Eagle appears on the central façade.

We recommend that you travel by public transport. Bundesplatz is just a few minutes’ walk from Bern railway station and can be easily reached from the entire conurbation by Bern Mobil.

 

 

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

