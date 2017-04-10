News

Sympossio 2017-Greek Gourmet Touring in Dublin

EVNT6751It was the first time that the 8th Greek Gourmet Touring came to Dublin but judging by the reception that the group received from the travel trade at the event in Cooks Acadamey, it certainly wont be the last .

Lynda Betsch,Aegean Airlines and Panos Papadopoulos, Greek National Torism Organisation at the event.

This was truly both an educational event and a really fun evening and it certainly achieved the objective of demonstrating what a great gastronomic destination that Greece is.

The Atlas Travel team of Rachel Tracey,Stacey McWilliam and Crona Gilbarry in Cooks Acadamey.

The philosophy behind the Sympossio is that gastronomy is the ideal ambassador for the Greek islands that adds value to hospitality and shaping the kind of tourism that this Mediterranean nation wants.

Neenan Travel were well represented by Jill Scully,Gina Smyth,Denise Egan,Aindri Hurley and Elisha Bernie at the Greek event.

Sean McCarthy from Club Travel with his winning dish.

The agents really got into the  fun of learning to cook from two great Greek chefs, all donning aprons and chefs hats,before tackling the cookery tasks.In the end the winner was decided on the best dessert dish, and it was Sean McCarthy who claimed the winning prize.

Hertz ,who were a sponsor of the evening were well represented by Jason Kearns,Enda O'Toole and Sean Boland.

The event was conceived by Aldermar Resorts and its team of chefs,organised Ireland’s Car Hire Company,Hertz in association with Aegean Airlines under the auspices of the Greek National Tourism Organisation.

Aegean Airlines was represented by Dublin born Lynda Betsch who was delighted that the carrier have increased their flights to Athens from Dublin to three per week for the summer.EVNT6809

