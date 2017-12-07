News

Taipei to Be New Air France Destination from April

Starting 16th April 2018, Air France will begin operating three weekly direct flights from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to the Taiwanese capital, Taipei. The flights will be operated by B777-200 aircraft equipped with the latest Air France long-haul travel cabins, with a capacity of 280 seats including 40 in Business Class, 24 in Premium Economy Class and 216 in Economy Class.

The flights will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with departures from Paris-CDG at 13.35, arriving in Taipei at 08.15 the next day. The new service is in addition to KLM’s seven-times weekly B777 service to Taipei from Amsterdam-Schiphol.

In Business Class, the seat adapts to the shape of each individual, from seating position to a real 2-metre-long bed. At the heart of the curved structure, each passenger creates their own space, according to their desires. The seat’s soft foam is designed to offer impeccable quality of sleep, with a soft duvet and XXL-sized feather down pillow. Each passenger has a wide 16” (41cm) HD touch screen.

In Premium Economy Class, there are more comfortable seat cushions and a multi-position footrest. In Economy Class, there is a new fully-revised seat, with more legroom, a new seat cushion, more comfortable headrests and a wider tray table.

Taipei, the Connected City  

The cosmopolitan Taiwanese capital and Mecca of hi-tech with its plentiful skyscrapers, including the famous Taipei 101 tower, is permanently redesigning its modern-day image.

However, Taiwan is much more than its ultra-developed capital. The island also offers an abundance of rural surprises – pastoral landscapes, wild coastline, fishing villages, Taoist temples and fine sandy beaches.

Offering a marked contrast between natural countryside and futuristic cities, Taiwan attracts an increasing number of tourists from around the world, seeking to experience this perfect harmony.

