TAP Air Portugal Goes Double Daily from Dublin to Lisbon

Lisbon is one of Europe’s most popular city break destinations, with a historic city centre, great nightlife, restaurants and more than 290 days of sunshine per year. Now TAP Air Portugal has launched double daily flights from Dublin to Lisbon using Airbus A319s in a two-class configuration.

The airline offers connections to resort destinations such as Madereia and the Azores.

Ricardo Dinis, Area Sales Manager, UK & Ireland, said that the airline has a range of connections to South America and wants to grow the number of Irish visitors, business and leisure, and is interested in working with Irish travel agents for this long-haul market.

His Excellency,Miguel de Almeida e Sousa,the Portuguese Ambassador to Ireland has welcomed the flights between the two capital cities. He said that the Irish and Portuguese people have much in common.