News

TAP Lets You Purchase Upgrades with SeatBoost App

TAP Lets You Purchase Upgrades with SeatBoost App

Getting an upgrade to Business Class with TAP Air Portugal is now even easier. Bidding for upgrades in the 24 hours before a flight is possible through a real-time auction in partnership with SeatBoost, a North American software company, which lets you buy more comfortable seats up to 60 minutes before departure.

The process is simple. Just download the free TAP and SeatBoost apps available for Android and IOS operating systems. Then simply open the company’s app 24 hours before the flight, enter your flight details, and bid directly through the SeatBoost app. The customer with the highest bid gets their upgrade. The winner is notified directly via the app and automatically receives a new boarding pass. All they have to pay for is the upgrade.

Auctions are available for all TAP flights that offer Business Class and are subject to seating availability. Each auction can be monitored live through the SeatBoost app. More information regarding this new service is available at www.flytap.com.

In addition, TAP also allows purchase of an upgrade 24 hours before the flight through the Contact Centre, as well as via online bids up to 72 hours before flying, in cash or miles, through Plusgrade, available at www.flytap.com.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Silversea Launches Fund to Support Conservation in the Galapagos

Neil SteedmanNovember 3, 2019
Read More

SAA Takes Delivery of First of Four New Airbus A350-900s

Neil SteedmanNovember 2, 2019
Read More

WestJet Commences Calgary-Hawaii Dreamliner Service

Neil SteedmanNovember 2, 2019
Read More

Thomas Cook Brand Sold to Fosun Tourism

Neil SteedmanNovember 2, 2019
Read More

Four Province Winners of ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards Announced

Neil SteedmanOctober 31, 2019
Read More

Royal Caribbean International Announces First Royal Beach Club in Antigua

Neil SteedmanOctober 31, 2019
Read More

Finnair Increases Flights to Lapland

Michael FloodOctober 31, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 31st October 2019

Neil SteedmanOctober 31, 2019
Read More

The Loop Opens New Beauty Hall at Dublin Airport

Neil SteedmanOctober 31, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland