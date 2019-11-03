TAP Lets You Purchase Upgrades with SeatBoost App

Getting an upgrade to Business Class with TAP Air Portugal is now even easier. Bidding for upgrades in the 24 hours before a flight is possible through a real-time auction in partnership with SeatBoost, a North American software company, which lets you buy more comfortable seats up to 60 minutes before departure.

The process is simple. Just download the free TAP and SeatBoost apps available for Android and IOS operating systems. Then simply open the company’s app 24 hours before the flight, enter your flight details, and bid directly through the SeatBoost app. The customer with the highest bid gets their upgrade. The winner is notified directly via the app and automatically receives a new boarding pass. All they have to pay for is the upgrade.

Auctions are available for all TAP flights that offer Business Class and are subject to seating availability. Each auction can be monitored live through the SeatBoost app. More information regarding this new service is available at www.flytap.com.

In addition, TAP also allows purchase of an upgrade 24 hours before the flight through the Contact Centre, as well as via online bids up to 72 hours before flying, in cash or miles, through Plusgrade, available at www.flytap.com.