News

TAP Now Flies Double Daily from Dublin to Lisbon

TAP Air Portugal is now operating  from Dublin to Lisbon offering twice  daily flights on an Airbus A319, with convenient connections to its worldwide destinations.
The airline  is a  member of Star Alliance since 2005.

The carrier’s hub in Lisbon is a key European gateway at the crossroads of Europe, Africa, North, Central and South America, where TAP stands out as the international leading carrier in operation to Brazil. Passengers can also discover the archipelago of Azores and Madeira as TAP offers flights to Ponta Delgada, Terceira, Funchal and Porto Santo.
The company’s network currently comprises 89 destinations in 35 countries worldwide.
In the pursuit of its customer focused policy, TAP continuously strives to deliver safe, reliable and quality products & services, tailored to meet customers’ expectations.

Retaining the Portuguese character of the Company’s brand and quality of service as the basic concept has been the main driver of TAP´s strategy in recent years.
TAP offers full service on board both in Business and Economy class, which includes Fresh from Portugal menus and a wide variety of Portuguese wines.

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

