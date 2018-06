Tarragona’s Amfiteatrum: Historical Re-enactments and Gladiator Combats

Tarragona and its Roman monuments have been declared World Heritage by UNESCO – and from 27th July to 25th August the city offers Amfiteatrum, an exciting journey into its past through historical re-enactments.

The whole family can discover how the people of Roman Tarraco lived. For even more excitement, in an unforgettable experience every Friday and Saturday evening, you can relive the gladiator combats in the Roman amphitheatre.