Taste of Barbados Coming to Belfast, Dublin and Cork

The Taste of Barbados Roadshow 2020, led by Visit Barbados and with its trade partners, will be visiting Belfast, Dublin and Cork in March.

You can join them on 10 March in Belfast, 11 March in Dublin, or 12 March in Cork for entertainment, local cuisine, and information on all that the Caribbean island has to offer.

To attend, register by Thursday 5 March at: leila@traveltraderepresentation.com.