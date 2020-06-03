TAT launches “Thailand Tourism Virtual Market”-TTVM

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) launched its first ever “Thailand Tourism Virtual Market” (TTVM) platform, a new online travel trade networking marketplace for Thai Sellers to connect with the global travel industry.

The virtual marketplace provides all stakeholders (Buyers & Sellers) with a suite of new marketing tools to help elevate their business and connect them with current and potential business partners. Via the platform they’ll be able to search for, negotiate and complete new and existing business deals.

Khun Chiravadee Khunsub, Director of TAT London said: “TTM+ 2020 would have been in full swing this week, due to be hosted in Phuket from 1-3 June, but instead we are inviting our UK & Irish partners to conduct their business virtually this year via TTVM. We’re proud to offer this innovative solution to allow for business to continue as smoothly as possible especially in the run up to peak season and winter sun travel and Thailand looks to re-open to international visitors again.”

Each year TTM+ provides an invaluable opportunity for more than 30 hosted operators to conduct networking & contracting in Thailand. This year, TTVM provides an opportunity for a greater number of operator partners and agents, who contract directly with suppliers, are also invited to use the platform to network, discover new product and contract.

Useful features include business matching, a proposal submission system, negotiations function and chat box. UK & Irish Buyers are invited to start registering from 1st June 2020 and meet the 300+ Sellers already online who have made over 150 deals already.

The Governor of TAT, Yuthasak Supasorn believes TTVM “has many advantages”. The platform is available 24/7, 365 days a year with no limitations on the numbers of Buyers & Sellers who register. “It also reduces travel expenses and allows business to continue beyond uncontrollable external events. It will become a useful platform for monitoring trends, research and statistics, especially the use of Big Data for growing and tapping new source markets & business” he concluded.

An international flight ban into Thailand is currently in place until 30th June 2020 but is being reviewed regularly with a view to re-opening borders soon.

For further information visit https://virtualmart.tourismthailand.org/