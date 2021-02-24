TD Active Holidays’ Three-Night Wicklow Walking Break

TD active Holidays has announced details of a three-night walking holiday in Wicklow, departing on August 9th and covering the county’s wonderful scenery and hiking trails.

The nuts and bolts of the break are as follows:

Stay 3 nights in the charming village of Laragh at the Wicklow Heather House for easy access to some of the county’s best sights.

Enjoy 2 guided walking days with an expert local guide and walk in the footsteps of Pilgrims on ancient hiking trails.

Experience highlights such as the Wicklow Gap, and along the way you’ll see St Kevin’s Bed, a small cave he used for mediation and your trek will end in the iconic Glendalough, a monastic settlement founded by St Kevin in the 6th century.

The next invigorating walking route will take you through the Wicklow Mountains, where you’ll see Poulanass Waterfall, the site of St Kevin’s Cell and you may even spot some wild deer along the way!.

Packed lunches are included on the two walking days and two evening meals included at the Wicklow Heather House Restaurant

Enjoy leisure time to spend as you wish

Smaller group size and the highest possible safety standards on all TD active tours.

Excursions carefully crafted to uncover wonderful places – less crowded and expertly guided.

Note: Breakfast is not included in your stay at Wicklow Heather House. You may purchase breakfast locally at Wicklow Heather Restaurant. Breakfast starts from €6.95 per person. All TD active guests are eligible for a 15% discount for any breakfast purchased at Wicklow Heather Restaurant.

TD active Holidays is now offering a Flexible Deposit on all new bookings made until 31st March 2021 – holidays can be changed without any fee, or customers can swap their deposit for a voucher that has no expiry date. This flexibility is valid right up to when the balance is due.