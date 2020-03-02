News

Team Ireland Athletes to Fly Business Class with Qatar to Tokyo

The Olympic Federation of Ireland will fly athletes in Business Class to the Olympic Games in Tokyo with Qatar Airways. With less than five months left until the Opening Ceremony in Tokyo, the composition of Team Ireland is starting to take real shape.

Qatar Airways has a 5-star rating from Skytrax, which also awarded the airline World’s Best Business Class.

Athletes will benefit from full lie-flat beds and catering to suit their nutritional routine. The mood lighting in the cabin will help adjust athletes’ body clocks to the Tokyo time zone and the cabin is pressurised to a lower altitude, which equates to more oxygen and less travel fatigue.

Sarah Keane, President, Olympic Federation of Ireland, said: “When we set out our strategic plan in 2017, we outlined the athlete first approach that would be at the heart of everything we do. I am delighted that we will be giving our athletes every opportunity to arrive in Tokyo rested and ready for what will be the most important competition of their lives. This is their time, and we are proud to support them with Business Class travel.”

Peter Sherrard, Chief Executive, Olympic Federation of Ireland, said: “For the first time, we are able to provide Business Class travel for our athletes, and the upgrade is thanks to the support of our sponsors FBD and partners Indeed and Circle K. Our shared goal is to do everything in our power to enhance the performances of our athletes.”

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

