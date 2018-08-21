Ten More Days to Enter ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year Competition for August

Would you like to win tickets for two to any one of the 144 destinations on Emirates’ extensive worldwide network? If you are a travel agent or tour operator in Ireland, you have just 10 more days to enter your best travel photos and become the August winner in the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition.

Above is Chani Anderson, Trailfinders, our July winner, with Helena Sweeney, Emirates. Chani’s winning photo, Twilight In Andratx, was taken in Majorca with her Nikon 7100 in July 2018.

Chani is our second winner from Trailfinders this year, our June winner being Meabh Byrne, Trailfinders, with her photo, Under A Bridge In Venice, taken with her iPhone in March 2018.

In the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition six finalists will each win a €200 voucher and the overall winner will receive tickets for two to any destination on the Emirates worldwide network.

To enter, click here .

You can see all the entries submitted to date at: www.ittn.ie/2018-ittn-travel-photographer-of-the-year-competition-entries/

The competition is running for five months, to 31st October 2018, and photos taken by Irish travel agency or tour operator staff, North and South, since 1st November 2017 are eligible.

Each month’s entries are being judged by Anita Thomas, Sales Manager Ireland, Emirates; Michael Flood, Editor, Irish Travel Trade News; and Neil Steedman, ITTN’s News & Features Editor. Each of the five monthly winners will receive a trophy and a voucher for €200.

In addition, a sixth finalist will be chosen from all the entries short-listed by those judges over the five months by a separate judging panel comprising Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates; professional photographer Paul Sherwood; and Michael Flood, ITTN Editor. This winner will also receive a trophy and a €200 voucher.

The second panel of judges will also select an overall winner from the six finalists. The winner will be presented with tickets for two from Dublin to any destination on Emirates’ extensive worldwide network.

Irish Travel Trade Awards 2018

All six finalists of the 2018 ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year will also be guests of Emirates at the 27th Irish Travel Trade Awards, to be held at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, on Friday 23rd November 2018, when the overall winner will be announced.

For details of Gold Headline and Silver sponsorship opportunities at the Awards Gala Dinner, and table bookings, please contact:

Hilary Drumm, Event Sponsorship Manager,

E: hilary.drumm@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)85 777 0400

Ian Bloomfield,

E: ian.bloomfield@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)86 367 4945

Michael Flood,

E: michael.flood@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)87 255 4333