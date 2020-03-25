News

Thai Airways Updated Flight Information

Thai Airways has announced that due to the ongoing global outbreak of Covid-19, several countries in Europe and Asia have intensely increased preventive measures including screening by local Ministries of Public Health and Civil Aviation Organisations, as well as national lockdowns. Therefore, Thai has prepared its plans and temporarily suspended its operations on the following flights:

1. Starting on 25 March 2020: Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo (Narita and Haneda), Osaka, Nagoya, Seoul, Phnom Penh, Vientiane, Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi, Yangon, Singapore, Jakarta, Denpasar, Kunming, Xiamen, Chengdu, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Karachi, Kathmandu, Lahore, Dhaka, Islamabad, and Colombo. Domestic flights to Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Krabi will be transferred and operated by Thai Smile.

2.  Starting on 27 March 2020: Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth.

3. Starting on 1 April 2020: Thai will cancel most of its flights to Europe, which are to London, Frankfurt, Paris, Brussels, Copenhagen, Oslo, Moscow and Stockholm.

Thai previously suspended flights to Sendai, Sapporo, Fukuoka, Busan, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Rome, Milan, Vienna, New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Muscat, Dubai, and Auckland.

To facilitate customers, Thai allows passengers holding Thai and Thai Smile code-share flights air tickets, issued before 25 March 2020 with the following date of travel, to convert unused tickets to one-year valid travel voucher without fee and surcharges:
–   Asian routes during 25 March – 31 May 2020
–   European, Australian and New Zealand routes during 1 April – 31 May 2020

Royal Orchid Plus (ROP) members holding award tickets issued to travel during 25 March –  31 May 2020 may fully re-credit mileages or change the travel date without any fee or charge with expired miles extended until 30 September 2020.

Passengers may check flight schedules and make changes to itineraries themselves on the thaiairways.com website. For ticket adjustments or more information, ROP members can contact Thai Sales Offices or visit thaiairways.com/rop.

Thai still operates cargo services on some routes and will operate charter flights if there are stranded passengers or requested by government agencies concerned. The company will inform passengers accordingly if there are some flight adjustments.

