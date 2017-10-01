News

Thailand Introduces New Immigration Form

Thailand Introduces New Immigration Form

Thailand has introduced a new immigration form, starting from Sunday 1st October 2017. The redesigned form has only one side for international travellers to record both arrival and departure information, with an automatic channel barcode for more convenience. It replaces the previous two-page departure and arrival cards.

The new form is designed to ensure that it takes up the least amount of time for the travellers to fill out, but gains the most useful information. Information obtained from the immigration form is used by relevant government agencies to track data on international arrivals.

Thai nationals have been exempted from filling out immigration forms, or departure and arrival cards, since 16th September 2017. The measure is part of the Royal Thai Government’s overall strategy to tackle overcrowding at Thailand’s main gateways, Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi International Airports.

