Thailand Reopens Borders to International Travellers

The government of Thailand has announced the opening of its borders to tourists from across the globe. There are, however, stringent visa policies in place designed to strengthen safety measures.

Thailand is now allowing visitors to apply for a tourist visa (TRV) or a special tourist visa (STV), but both come with a mandatory 14-day quarantine at a government-approved facility. According to the new protocols, travellers who wish to enter Thailand must have one of these visas and a certificate of entry (COE).

Tourists can opt for the visas according to the nature of their stay. The TRV caters for tourists visiting Thailand for a short-term stay, while the STV is for long-term visits. However, a COE certificate, health insurance covering Covid-19, and a 14-day quarantine are mandatory in both cases. One must apply for the COE certification after receiving the visa.

Cholada Siddhivarn, Director, Tourism Authority of Thailand, said: “We are now planning our efforts towards rebuilding tourism. The new visa rule and procedures will act as a catalyst to ensure that utmost safety is maintained while we open the country for international tourists.”