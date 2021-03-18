Thailand to Fully Re-Open by January 2022

Thailand has announced a new four-phase plan that would see the country full open to international visitors by January 2022. The new plan, announced by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, looks to relax current quarantine regulations for certain visitors and in parts of the country with a high volume of international tourists. It identifies four distinct opening phases starting with the “Wellness Leisure area Q and Hotel Q” due to start 1 April and continue to the end of May.

The five provinces that are eligible for relaxed quarantine rules (called ‘Area Quarantine’) are Phuket, Krabi, Surat Thani ( Samui, Tao and Phangan islands) Chonburi (Pattaya) and Chiang Mai. Under its terms, vaccinated visitors from the UAE, Israel, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and possibly India and Russia are required to quarantine for only seven days instead of two weeks within hotel areas. After one week, they can travel to any province. Those who have not been inoculated must spend 10 days in quarantine, but they are entitled to roam around restricted areas within the property. .

Four-phase reopening

Phase 1 – April and May Tourists will be able to use fitness facilities, swim and go on cycle rides in the grounds (subject to protocols). They are also allowed to eat food delivered from outside the hotels.

Phase 2 – June to September Tourists allowed access to exclusive travel areas known as a “seal route” while doing their 10-day Area Quarantine. After that they can travel anywhere in the country.

Phase 3 – October to December AKA the “Sand Box” reopening phase, covering seven specified tourism provinces by the sea. This could involve one day in quarantine with a swab test requirement for tourists who have already been vaccinated twice abroad. Along with it will be an end to the Certificate of Entry document that will be replaced by a vaccine certificate.

Phase 4 – from January 2022 onwards This will see the “Sand Box” reopening phase all throughout the country. Moreover, tourists will be able to come for a stay of 45 days (up from the previous 30).