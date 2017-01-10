News

Amazing Thailand Workshops in Dublin and Cork in February

Thailand Tourism is bringing together some of Thailand’s finest hotels, airlines, destination management companies and tour operators for unmissable evenings in Dublin’s Gresham Hotel and the Clayton Hotel Cork next month, on Wednesday 22nd and Thursday 23rd February respectively.

These entertaining nights will include ‘workshop style’ speed dating, with tasty Thai food, chilled beer, wine and soft drinks, plus relaxing Thai massages and a free prize draw to win a fam trip to Thailand.

Places are limited! To register your interest email: marketing@tourismthailand.co.uk

Both events will commence at 6pm.

News

25th Irish Travel Trade Awards

