Thailand “We Dare You” with Prize of €5,700

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is launching a unique online video sharing campaign that ‘dares’ foreign tourists and expats in Thailand to accept four challenges by creating videos to post on social media and share with friends using the #WeDareYouThailand hashtag.

Each of the four activities will allow participants to discover more about the identity of Thailand through four different types of challenges including Muay Thai (Thai boxing), Thai language, Khon (Thai masked dance drama), and Ruesi Dat Ton (Thai yoga). Those who successfully complete the challenge get the chance to win a trip to Thailand or other exciting prizes.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said, “We Dare You’ encourages participants from around the world to accept the challenge set by TAT and explore their inner ‘Thainess‘ in every video that they post.

“The activity promotes a range of ‘Thainess’ elements and experiences through the four unique challenges. We hope that it will help encourage repeat visits among international tourists who appreciate these timeless traditions and cultures of Thailand,” Yuthasak said.

He added that anyone can join on the ‘We Dare You’ campaign website that includes special privileges, articles and travel information. In addition, there will be other online activities which participants can join on a monthly basis.

The TAT’s ‘We Dare You’ challenge runs from now until 31 July, 2019.