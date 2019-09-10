Thailand’s Tourism Ministry Postpones Levy on Visitors

Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry has decided to delay plans to collect a tourism levy from foreign visitors. Chote Trachu, Permanent Tourism Secretary, said the levy could result in “psychological deterrence among foreign visitors and further harm the stagnant sector”.

He is convinced that tourist arrivals during the last four months of the year will accelerate, pushing the total to 40-41 million baht as projected because the government extended a waiver from visa-on-arrival fees.