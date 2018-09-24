Amadeus Annual Golf and Spa Event at Faithlegg House Hotel

The weather was very unkind to all the golfers who turned up for the annual Amadeus Golf and Spa event, held this year at Faithlegg House Hotel and Golf Resort, Co Waterford. Only the very brave or foolish completed the 18 holes in most inclement conditions and the lucky guests were the ones that enjoyed the spa.

Hospitality was the name of the game and Olwen McKinney, Siobhan Bosket and Stephen Brennan were all on hand to ensure that, once in out of the weather, all were well looked after.

Pre-dinner drinks commenced early in the evening and by the time dinner was called all were in fine form.

Niall McDonnell, the MC for the evening, introduced Claudio Santos, the new Amadeus Corporate Director from Portugal – looking after both Portugal and Ireland, who gave an update on plans for 2019 with new technology, innovations and security to the fore.

In thanking Trish O’Leary for her wonderful service to the trade over her 20-year tenure, Claudio brought the entire audience to their feet for a well-deserved standing ovation.

An excellent day with great hospitality as usual for the Amadeus Golf and Spa day.

All the Winners

Best Men Golfer – Clem Walshe, Local Marketing, handicap 4 and 21 points

Best Lady Golfer – Lorraine Cunningham, Lorraine Cunningham Travel, handicap 24 and 16 points

Longest Drive Men – Paul Sexton, Travelagent.ie

Nearest Pin Men – Paul Dawson, Dawson Travel

Team Prizes

3rd – 38 points – Paul Dawson, Dawson Travel; Pat Dawson, ITAA; Tom O’Donohoe, Strand Travel; and Alan Sparling, ASM

2nd – 41 points – Clem Walshe and Siobhan Mulholland, Local Marketing; Audrey Headon, Headon Representation; and Jason Kearns, Qatar Airways

1st – 45 points – John Spollen, Cassidy Travel; Paul Sexton Travelagent.ie; Tom Coade, INS, and Con Horgan