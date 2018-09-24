News

Amadeus Annual Golf and Spa Event at Faithlegg House Hotel

The weather was very unkind to all the golfers who turned up for the annual Amadeus Golf and Spa event, held this year at Faithlegg House Hotel and Golf Resort, Co Waterford. Only the very brave or foolish completed the 18 holes in most inclement conditions and the lucky guests were the ones that enjoyed the spa.

Jason Kearns, Qatar Airways; John McKibbin, Getabed and Eamon Murray, Atlas Travel.

Hospitality was the name of the game and Olwen McKinney, Siobhan Bosket and Stephen Brennan were all on hand to ensure that, once in out of the weather, all were well looked after.

Con Horgan; John Cassidy, John Cassidy Travel; Anita Thomas, Emirates; Noel McAuliffe, Travel Focus; Tony Collins, Topflight and Peter O’Hanlon, Travelfinders.

Pre-dinner drinks commenced early in the evening and by the time dinner was called all were in fine form.

Maura Maloney, Dublin Airport; Karen Maloney, Etihad Airways; andrea Power, TUI; Dermot Merrigan, Irish Ferries.

Niall McDonnell, the MC for the evening, introduced Claudio Santos, the new Amadeus Corporate Director from Portugal – looking after both Portugal and Ireland, who gave an update on plans for 2019 with new technology, innovations and security to the fore.

 

Enda Corneille, Emirates with John Spollen, President I.T.A.A.

In thanking Trish O’Leary for her wonderful service to the trade over her 20-year tenure, Claudio brought the entire audience to their feet for a well-deserved standing ovation.

Marian Benton, Map Travel; Matt Corcoran, King Travel; Claire Dunne, Travel Broker; John Galligan, John Galligan Travel.

An excellent day with great hospitality as usual for the Amadeus Golf and Spa day.

All the Winners

Best Men Golfer – Clem Walshe, Local Marketing, handicap 4 and 21 points

Best Lady Golfer – Lorraine Cunningham, Lorraine Cunningham Travel, handicap 24 and 16 points

Longest Drive Men – Paul Sexton, Travelagent.ie

Nearest Pin Men – Paul Dawson, Dawson Travel

Team Prizes

3rd – 38 points – Paul Dawson, Dawson Travel; Pat Dawson, ITAA; Tom O’Donohoe, Strand Travel; and Alan Sparling, ASM

2nd – 41 points – Clem Walshe and Siobhan Mulholland, Local Marketing; Audrey Headon, Headon Representation; and Jason Kearns, Qatar Airways

1st – 45 points – John Spollen, Cassidy Travel; Paul Sexton Travelagent.ie; Tom Coade, INS, and Con Horgan

