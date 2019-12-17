News

Annual Star Alliance Christmas Lunch Held in Dublin

Annual Star Alliance Christmas Lunch Held in Dublin

The 26 members that make up the Star Alliance group celebrated their annual Christmas lunch at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin. Irish airline managers, with Martina Coogan of United Airlines in the chair, including Lynda Betsch, Aegean; Blaithin O’Donnell, Air Canada; Irma McHardy, Croatia ; Meseret Tekalign, Ethiopian; Alan Sparling, SAS; Ricardo Dinis, TAP Air Portugal; and Hasan Mutlu, Turkish Airlines; were all on hand to welcome guests and update plans for 2020. Also in attendance was Jane Reeves over from the UK, reports Ian Bloomfield.

Philip Airey, Sunway, receives his prize from Jane Reeves, Star Alliance

Martina Coogan told the gathering that Star Alliance has been in existence for the past 22 years and is the largest alliance of global airlines. Martina also gave an update for all the airlines, with positive results continuing to emanate from all.

Jim Vaughan, JustSplit.com, and Lynda Betsch, Aegean Airlines

Sponsors for the event were Dublin Airport and Shannon Airport. Edel Redmond reported that Star Alliance contributed 2.9 million passengers to the ever growing capacity of Dublin Airport and, with T2 now running for nine years, looked forward to further developments in the coming years. In 2020 Dublin Airport will be 80 years old and 2025 will have a target of 40 million passengers.

David Ward, Dublin Airport, and Hasan Mutlu, Turkish Airlines

Declan Power, who has been with Shannon Airport for 40 years, stressed that Shannon had the longest runway in Ireland and could therefore handle many of the bigger aircraft that were now coming on to the market. He encouraged all the Star Alliance airlines to bring their services to the West of Ireland.

Joe Tully, Tully Travel; Martina Coogan, United; John Cassidy, Cassidy Travel; Carol Anne O’Neill, Worldchoice Ireland; and Ray Scully, Hayes & Jarvis

Philip Airey from Sunway was the winner of a prize draw for an Apple watch.

Maureen Delmar, MD Travel, and Blaithin O’Donnell, Air Canada

Declan Power and Isabel Harrison, Shannon Airport

Edel Redmond, Dublin Airport; Lynda Betsch, Aegean Airlines; and Jane Reeves, Star Alliance

Carol Anne O’Neill, Worldchoice Ireland, and Mary McKenna, Tour America

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Christmas in Spain is Celebrated in Dublin

Michael FloodDecember 17, 2019
Read More

CLIA Report Identifies Seven Major Trends for Cruising in 2020

Neil SteedmanDecember 17, 2019
Read More

AWTE Ladies Take Over Suesey Street with Style

Michael FloodDecember 17, 2019
Read More

Visit USA Committee Ireland Elects New Executive Board

Michael FloodDecember 17, 2019
Read More

Borovets is Europe’s Best Value Ski Resort – UK Post Office

Neil SteedmanDecember 17, 2019
Read More

Aer Lingus Completes Summer Schedule with New Route to Rhodes

Michael FloodDecember 17, 2019
Read More

Boeing to Suspend 737 MAX Production Starting in January

Neil SteedmanDecember 17, 2019
Read More

Turkish Airlines Christmas Message

Michael FloodDecember 17, 2019
Read More

Travel Counsellors Unveils £600,000 Recommendation Engine

Neil SteedmanDecember 12, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland