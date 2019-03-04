News

The Bedford Townhouse & Café is Officially Opened

Congratulations to Tony and Sheila Brazil of Limerick Travel on the official opening last Thursday of The Bedford Townhouse & Café on Bedford Row in Limerick by the City and County Mayor, James Collins. The first phase of the Bedford project, The Bedford Café, opened in July 2018 and has been followed by this stylish 12-bedroom boutique property.

Attending the official opening (above) were Denise Brazil, The Bedford; Tony Brazil Jnr, Limerick Travel; Sheila Brazil, Co Founder, Limerick Travel; Tony Brazil, Co Founder and Chairman, Limerick Travel; Mayor of Limerick City and County, Cllr James Collins; and Peter Brazil, The Bedford.

Continuing the family business tradition associated with Limerick Travel, Peter Brazil and his wife, Denise, have joined forces to make The Bedford a reality. Their vision was to create a boutique Limerick Townhouse – one that offers guests a central location to stay and eat in the stylish surroundings of an historic Limerick property. As a boutique property the personalised guest experience is at the heart of this vision. Housed in a building that dates back to 1830, The Bedford showcases some of the original features of the building and its rich industrial heritage. Bedford House was once home to Peter Tait, founder of the Limerick Clothing Factory and former three-time Limerick Mayor.

The Limerick Travel and The Bedford Townhouse and Café team

Peter Brazil. Managing Director, Limerick Travel Group, paid tribute to all involved in the development and the staff of both businesses who are the driving force behind its success. He also paid particular tribute to his parents Tony and Sheila Brazil: “Suffice to say that The Bedford would not have been possible without Limerick Travel and my parents Tony and Sheila Brazil, and we are all so proud to be starting a new chapter in the Limerick Travel Group with the opening of The Bedford.”

For further information about The Bedford and to make a reservation in the Townhouse, visit www.thebedford.ie to avail of early bird and mid-week promotional offers.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

