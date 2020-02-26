News

The Benefits of Adding Activities and Ground Transfers

Expedia TAAP works with over 4,100 activity suppliers in more than 1,500 destinations. We have local on-the-ground teams contracting with activity providers directly who are constantly growing our supply.

We offer everything from tours and excursions to theme park tickets and events. Many of the activities are offered at highly-competitive rates in local currency and easy to book with instant confirmation. Moreover, your clients will enjoy how convenient the activity vouchers are to redeem in destination.

Ground Transfers are when you book one-way or round-trip transport from the airport to the hotel or hotel to the airport for your clients. They can add a lot of convenience for your travellers because they do not have to worry about arranging transportation after a long flight.

