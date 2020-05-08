The Canary Islands look forward to the return of Irish tourists

Recent health figures show the general tendency, to be a decrease as the peak of the curve was judged to be hit at the end of March. The Canary Islands has reported no new cases, the lowest in all Spanish regions.

Internet searches in Ireland ,monitored by the Spanish Tourist Office in Dublin.for the last two weeks of April show that intent to travel to Spain starts rising for September 2020 (at -77% of same time last year) up to 9.5% for travel in February 2021. All searches decreased in the last 3 weeks as consumers await the development of the various plans for easing restriction measures.

Spain entered Phase 0 of the Roadmap to lifting coronavirus measures on the 4th of May and parts will enter Phase 1 on the 11th of May. (Currently the islands of La Gomera, La Graciosa and El Hierro in the Canaries and Formentera in the Balearics are in Phase 1). This entails small gatherings of up to 10 people to be allowed and attendance in small numbers at funerals, shops may open at 30% capacity and bar and restaurant terraces may open at 50% capacity. This phase will last for at least 2 weeks. Some regions have made specific requests to pass to Phase 1 arguing their low numbers of cases of infection and their Intensive Care Unit capacity in hospitals. Among these are Andalusia, specifically requesting also for bathing in the sea to be permitted (which would be part of Phase 3) from May 25th.

External borders will be opened gradually over the Summer months.