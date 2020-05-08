News

The Canary Islands look forward to the return of Irish tourists

The Canary Islands look forward to the return of Irish tourists

Recent health figures show the general tendency, to be a decrease as the peak of the curve was judged to be hit at the end of March.  The Canary Islands has  reported no new cases, the lowest in all Spanish regions.

Internet searches in Ireland ,monitored  by the Spanish Tourist Office in Dublin.for the last two weeks of April show that intent to travel to Spain starts rising for September 2020 (at -77% of same time last year) up to 9.5% for travel in February 2021.  All searches decreased in the last 3 weeks as consumers await the development of the various plans for easing restriction measures.

Spain entered Phase 0 of the Roadmap to lifting coronavirus measures on the 4th of May and parts will enter Phase 1 on the 11th of May.  (Currently the islands of La Gomera, La Graciosa and El Hierro in the Canaries and Formentera in the Balearics are in Phase 1).  This entails small gatherings of up to 10 people to be allowed and attendance in small numbers at funerals, shops may open at 30% capacity and bar and restaurant terraces may open at 50% capacity.  This phase will last for at least 2 weeks.  Some regions have made specific requests to pass to Phase 1 arguing their low numbers of cases of infection and their Intensive Care Unit capacity in hospitals.  Among these are Andalusia, specifically requesting also for bathing in the sea to be permitted (which would be part of Phase 3) from May 25th.

 

External borders will be opened gradually over the Summer months.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Travel Counsellors Launches Virtual Training Festival to Position for Growth

Neil SteedmanMay 8, 2020
Read More

Uniworld Unveils Enhanced Health and Safety Protocols

Michael FloodMay 8, 2020
Read More

Royal Caribbean extends Cruise with Confidence to April 2022

Michael FloodMay 7, 2020
Read More

NCL Secures Sufficient Funds to Stay Afloat for a Year

Neil SteedmanMay 7, 2020
Read More

KLM starts the gradual restoration of it’s European network

Michael FloodMay 5, 2020
Read More

Malta introduces new Scuba Diving Course to Training Programme

Michael FloodMay 5, 2020
Read More

ITAA Calls on Government to Implement Credit Notes

Neil SteedmanMay 5, 2020
Read More

Turning Around the Travel and Tourism Industry

Neil SteedmanMay 5, 2020
Read More

Tom is ITTN’s April Social Media Winner

Neil SteedmanMay 5, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland