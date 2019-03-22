The Europe Hotel Wins Award for ‘Hotel Spa of the Year’

Multi-award winning ESPA at The Europe Hotel & Resort in Killarney, Co Kerry, has added another prestigious award to its name this week, scooping the top prize in the spa category at this year’s European Hotel Awards in Geneva, taking home the award for Hotel Spa of the Year.

The awards hosted an elite selection of Europe’s top hoteliers, celebrating the best in luxury and hospitality across the continent. The Europe Hotel & Resort featured alongside finalists from all corners of Europe, in the category.

Michael Brennan, Managing Director, Killarney Hotels, said: “We are thrilled to have won Hotel Spa of the Year for ESPA at The Europe at The European Hotel Awards in Geneva. We pride ourselves on excellence across all hotel amenities, ensuring guests have the best stay possible. It is a wonderful recognition for our spa team who provide a truly memorable 5-star experience to our guests when they visit ESPA at The Europe.”

Located on the shores of Lough Lein and framed by the McGillycuddy Reeks mountain range, ESPA at The Europe is set in one of Ireland’s most spectacular locations and a truly unique place to escape the stresses and strains of day-to-day life.

ESPA at The Europe Hotel & Resort captures the beauty and serenity of this incredibly enchanting corner of Ireland. The multi-award-winning spa is one of the most unique destination spa hotels the country and indeed Europe has to offer. The spa has been designed to be in perfect balance with the nature of its environment, with each relaxation space created to take advantage of the landscape, a peaceful haven in which to awaken the senses and relax the mind.

The luxurious Spa and Active level facilities of ESPA at The Europe are generously spread over two levels and cover a total of 4,500 sq m. Every aspect has been designed to provide a genuinely holistic and restorative experience.