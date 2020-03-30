ECCI Updates Guidance on Covid-19 Travel Restrictions

The European Consumer Centre Ireland (ECCI) has provided updated guidance to Irish consumers on their current consumer rights pertaining to the latest Covid-19 travel restrictions in Europe and from Ireland:
Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.
