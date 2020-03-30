News

ECCI Updates Guidance on Covid-19 Travel Restrictions

ECCI Updates Guidance on Covid-19 Travel Restrictions

The European Consumer Centre Ireland (ECCI) has provided updated guidance to Irish consumers on their current consumer rights pertaining to the latest Covid-19 travel restrictions in Europe and from Ireland:

 

 

COVID-19: Consumer advice package holidays at March 2020
Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News.

