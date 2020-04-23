The Florida Keys launches ‘Safer at Home’ initiative

The Florida Keys tourism council has launched a ‘Safer at Home’ initiative to promote ‘stay-at-home’ directives to combat COVID-19, while also maintaining awareness of the Florida Keys & Key West as a destination.

The social media-based ‘Safer@Home’ programme encourages Facebook, Instagram and Twitter fans, followers and the travel trade to tune in for live-stream Keys content while at home and working remotely to keep the destination front of mind and provide future travel inspiration.

The initiative features social posts showcasing virtual tours of local attractions and wildlife facilities, Keys nature scenes and activities, live sets by local musicians, offerings from Keys cultural organisations and museums and ‘how to’ videos of recipes for favourite island dishes.

“We join Keys county and municipal officials in keeping the Keys safe,” said Stacey Mitchell, director of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council. “At the same time, sharing this kind of content is critical in maintaining our connection with our fans and travel trade partners.”

An eye-catching ‘Safer@Home’ logo, based on a whimsical ‘conch house’ image created by Keys artist Abigail White, identifies and brands the initiative.

Coinciding with the launch of the initiative, the Florida Keys & Key West have a newly revised online training programme available to help travel agents and tour operators top up their knowledge of the island chain and become destination specialists. The Key Lime Academy can be accessed here: https://fla-keysen.experttraining.eu/

The training platform features stand-out visuals and video content together with maps, alongside succinct and easy-to-remember slides of key destination information. Every few slides, participants are tested on content using either a multiple choice or drag-and-drop format. On completion of a successful final test, graduates of the Key Lime Academy meeting the pass mark will receive a personalised certificate that can be downloaded or printed.

For more information on the Florida Keys & Key West, agents and operators should visit: https://fla-keys.co.uk/travel-agents-tour-operators