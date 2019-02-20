News

THE GOLDEN THREE

THE GOLDEN THREE

Meet the team members who won big for Royal Caribbean.

A big thank you to Jennifer Callister, Head of Ireland (centre); Michelle Ryan, Regional Sales Manager; and Holly Wilkinson, Account Executive Ireland; for all their hard work that enabled Royal Caribbean to win Best Ocean Cruise Company, Best Agency Support / Training Programme, and Best Use of Social Media at the 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards.

You’ll see them a lot this year appearing at various events. So get to know their faces as they’d love to meet and chat to you about all the exciting events that Royal Caribbean has planned this year, including the opening of Perfect Day℠at CocoCay®.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

BOAC to the Future as BA 747 Gets Retro Look in Dublin

Michael FloodFebruary 20, 2019
Read More

ONE BIG SALE IS NOW ON

Neil SteedmanFebruary 20, 2019
Read More

THIS IS YOUR PERFECT DAY℠ AT COCOCAY®

Neil SteedmanFebruary 20, 2019
Read More

WINNING ALL OVER THE GLOBE

Neil SteedmanFebruary 20, 2019
Read More

A NEW LOOK FOR CLUB ROYAL

Neil SteedmanFebruary 20, 2019
Read More

WIN A TRIP TO DUBAI

Neil SteedmanFebruary 20, 2019
Read More

Star Alliance Partners with Skyscanner on Multi-Carrier Itineraries

Neil SteedmanFebruary 20, 2019
Read More

Record January for Passenger Numbers at Dublin Airport

Neil SteedmanFebruary 20, 2019
Read More

Shannon Becomes First Irish Airport to Introduce eduroam Wi-Fi

Neil SteedmanFebruary 20, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland