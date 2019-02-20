THE GOLDEN THREE

Meet the team members who won big for Royal Caribbean.

A big thank you to Jennifer Callister, Head of Ireland (centre); Michelle Ryan, Regional Sales Manager; and Holly Wilkinson, Account Executive Ireland; for all their hard work that enabled Royal Caribbean to win Best Ocean Cruise Company, Best Agency Support / Training Programme, and Best Use of Social Media at the 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards.

You’ll see them a lot this year appearing at various events. So get to know their faces as they’d love to meet and chat to you about all the exciting events that Royal Caribbean has planned this year, including the opening of Perfect Day℠at CocoCay®.