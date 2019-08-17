The Happy Pear to Open in Dublin Airport Terminal 1

Wicklow-based food company The Happy Pear is to open a new café in Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport. The new outlet, which is located after security screening in T1, will be The Happy Pear’s fourth café and will open next month. The Happy Pear was founded by twins Stephen and David Flynn, who have built their business on the ideals of health, happiness and community.

The Dublin Airport outlet, which is being opened in association with global food service group HMSHost International, will offer a wide range of healthy food on the go, with both hot and cold breakfast, lunch and dinner options available. Customers can treat themselves to a cup of Happy Pear hand-roasted coffee, delicious healthy cakes, a selection of vegan and vegetarian offerings, and signature Happy Pear sandwiches, salads, soups and hot food bowls. The menu will also feature The Happy Pear’s award-winning pesto and hummus products.

“Dublin Airport is continually working to improve the passenger experience and the new Happy Pear outlet will be a great addition for our customers,” said Vincent Harrison, Managing Director,Dublin Airport. “We are particularly delighted to welcome a new Irish food brand to the airport. The Happy Pear brand is synonymous not just with healthy, freshly prepared food options, but also with sustainable business practices, something Dublin Airport strongly supports.”

The Happy Pear, which was founded in Greystones, Co Wicklow, in 2004 and now employs 120 people, currently comprises three cafes, a farm, a branded product range, a coffee roastery, and a range of online courses for happier, healthier living.

“We’d like to give a massive thanks to Dublin Airport and HMSHost International for the opportunity to partner on our fourth café which will be located in T1,” said The Happy Pear Co-founders, David and Stephen Flynn. “We’re really looking forward to being front and centre among some amazing Irish brands that are already at the airport. Our new Dublin Airport café is an amazing opportunity to be able to encourage people to eat more fruit and veg and to make eating healthier, easier and more accessible while on the move. We’re proud that we can say that our entire product range will be made from natural ingredients with no artificial preservatives, colours or flavourings.”

Walter Seib, Chief Executive, HMSHost International, said: “Alongside our global brands, we pride ourselves on successfully interpreting local high street brands into high traffic locations of airports. Extending a sense of place with an emphasis on sustainability is laying a framework for a positive experience for our guests, and we are confident that The Happy Pear will be a vibrant, and healthy addition to Dublin Airport.”

The new Happy Pear outlet at Dublin Airport will use fully compostable take-away food containers, cups, cutlery and straws. Customers will also be rewarded through incentives such as a 20% discount on hot drinks if they use a reusable cup.