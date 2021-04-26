The Industrialist Hotel Opens in Pittsburgh’s Thriving Business District

The Industrialist Hotel will open in Pittsburgh’s downtown Golden Triangle District on 4 May 2021. Housed in the 18-story historic James Arrott building, the 124-room boutique hotel looks to the city’s industrial roots as it blends old and new interiors inspired by Pittsburgh’s famous steel history.

The building, built in 1902 for Arrott who once considered the “Bathtub King of Pittsburgh”, was added to the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation Historic Landmarks list in 2000. Today, the hotel’s design creatively preserves the building’s architectural details and includes 28 suites, a lobby bar serving Pittsburgher cocktails, a fitness centre and American restaurant, The Rebel Room.

Part of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, The Industrialist honours the city’s legacy for American ingenuity while capturing the story of the new Industrialists who are reinventing Pittsburgh into what it is today.

Recent years have seen a flurry of new hotel openings across the city and Pittsburgh is now home to The Oaklander Hotel, Autograph Collection, Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh, TRYP by Wyndham, Hotel Indigo and The Distrikt Hotel by Hilton. These properties join long-standing independent luxury brands Omni William Penn Hotel, Fairmont Pittsburgh and The Renaissance. Catering for all holiday types and budgets, quaint b&bs are also available, such as the former monastery The Priory on the Northside and the renovated Union Station of the Pittsburgh railway.

Located at the confluence of three rivers, Pittsburgh is ideal for those in search of a post-pandemic holiday that offers big experiences in an uncrowded city with on-the-doorstep access to wide open spaces. 165 parks, 24 miles of riverfront trails and various water activities, not to mention stellar arts and cultural attractions, in addition to a spectacular culinary and craft spirit scene, Pittsburgh is the obvious choice.

Located at 405 Wood Street, Pittsburgh, The Industrialist room rates start at £122 per night and steps away from downtown attractions, including Point State Park, Market Square and the Duquesne Incline. Not to mention cultural institutions such as The Andy Warhol Museum, Heinz History Centre and local distilleries, breweries and restaurants in the iconic Strip District.

For further information on The Industrialist, visit marriott.com alternatively for more information on travel in Pittsburgh, visit www.visitpittsburgh.com.