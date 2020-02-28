ITIC Launches Tourism Day: Friday 17th April

ITIC, the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, has launched a new day in the Irish calendar called Tourism Day. The industry initiative, supported by Fáilte Ireland, was officially launched by former Nationwide presenter and current contestant on Dancing with the Stars Mary Kennedy, and will see over 100 tourist attractions give free tickets, special complimentary tours, and bespoke events for one day only over the Easter break on Friday 17th April.

Members of the public can log on to www.tourismday.ie and pre-register for tickets giving free entry to a wide range of attractions and visitor experiences. A selection of over 100 attractions, including many OPW sites, the Cliffs of Moher, Malahide Castle, King John’s Castle, Spike Island, the Guinness Storehouse, Westport House and many more nationwide, will be available to choose from.

The objective of the initiative is to encourage people living in Ireland to become a tourist for a day and explore the hidden gems and exciting attractions and activities on their doorstep and across the regions.

Tourism is one of Ireland’s largest indigenous industries employing 260,000 people, one in 10 jobs nationwide. With almost 10 million overseas visitors and 12 million domestic and Northern Ireland trips in 2019 the tourism sector generated revenue of €7.5 billion last year and is of critical importance to Ireland’s economy.

Tourism Day is an industry-led initiative that will elevate and celebrate the wide range of tourist attractions throughout the country across heritage, culture, education, nature, sports and more.

Mary Kennedy said: “I am delighted to launch this wonderful initiative. Having explored every part of Ireland during my 15 years presenting Nationwide, I know first-hand how much this country has to offer in terms of tourism, and how many wonderful and interesting things there are to see and do. Tourism is a wonderful teacher and I hope people take the opportunity of free admission to get out there and explore Ireland and the wonderful experiences it has to offer.”

Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, Chief Executive, ITIC said: “We have been planning this initiative with our partners for a long time and are thrilled to see it come to fruition. Tourism Day is a chance for the public to explore a tourist attraction that they may not have visited before, or somewhere they would like to bring a friend or family member that they themselves have visited in the past. With over 100 attractions and experiences onboard there is so much on offer on the day, which falls during the Easter holidays so families can enjoy a free day out, but also friends can get together and explore the very best sights that Ireland has to offer.”

Paul Kelly, Chief Executive, Fáilte Ireland said: “I commend ITIC and our industry partners on this initiative, which Fáilte Ireland is delighted to support. The domestic market represents one-third of tourism revenue generated each year and supports tourism businesses across Ireland to continue trading outside peak tourism season. Tourism Day will encourage Irish people to explore Ireland and experience some of the many hidden gems available across the country.”

Tourism Day will take place on Friday 17th April 2020. To book your free tickets, log on to www.tourismday.ie where a directory of all the attractions on offer is searchable by location and by name.