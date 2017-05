The Lives of Others

It is common knowledge that the Berlin Wall came down in November 1989, but can you tell the difference between a ‘honey-trap’ and the ’Romeo method’?

Check out strange facts and even stranger exhibits at the German Spy and the Stasi Museums in Berlin.

Or inspect the disguises and underhand methods of East Germany’s secret police at the ‘Runde Ecke’ (the Round Corner) Museum in Leipzig, a mere 70-minute train ride south of Berlin.

PHOTO: Berlin Wall (Copyright: H P Merten)