The Lufthansa online European Beer Map

Lufthansa recently launched an interactive online “beer map” allowing passengers to search for the best beer spots at destinations across Europe. The map allows users to virtually search for Lufthansa’s best selected pubs and bars, which are based on the insider knowledge of locals.

By clicking on a city that Lufthansa flies to, visitors will be provided with the name, address, and a direct link to the website as well as a mentioning of the recommended beverages. The map suggestions a wide variety of beverages from a foamy Guinness at Dublin’s renowned Porterhouse to the local Farmhouse ales at Pub Šnekutis in Vilnius.

For all those beer aficionados planning their next trip abroad, what better way to get inspired then to already choose your first holiday beer location?

The interactive map also provides an additional link to Lufthansa’s official Travel Guide for each particular destination. With another click users will be taken to a page dedicated to a particular destination offering local travel tips, top sights and general knowledge about the city and country as well as an interactive map.

Anyone can access the map directly at: www.beermap.net