News

Magnificent Norwegian Encore Joins the NCL Fleet

Magnificent Norwegian Encore Joins the NCL Fleet

Norwegian Encore began her inaugural voyage, from Bremerhaven to Southampton , with initial guests comprising the travel trade and media. At nearly 1,100 feet long, with a gross tonnage of almost 170,000 and a guest capacity of 3,998, and crew of more than 1,700 from 71 countries, she will commence seven-day voyages in the Caribbean on 24 November.

The amazing Go Kart track

Taking the brand’s exclusive, stand-out attractions to the next level, Norwegian Encore features the world’s longest race track at sea at 1,100 feet with four high-speed curves extending up to 13 feet over the side of the ship; the largest outdoor laser tag arena at nearly 10,000 square feet with the addition of augmented reality elements; and new immersive escape room and interactive theatre experiences in the 10,000-square-foot Galaxy Pavilion.

Kinky Boots onboard

Spa suite onboard Norwegian Encore

Most of the Irish trade onboard were laudatory in their praise of this fantastic ship, which is the the 17th vessel in the NCL fleet.

Miriam and Martin Skelly, Navan Travel

In addition to featuring many of the highly rated restaurants and lounges that have made the Breakaway Plus class one of the most innovative and successful in the company’s history, Norwegian Encore will debut a new elevated Italian dining experience, Onda by Scarpetta, in collaboration with LDV Hospitality. The Tony Award-winning musical ‘Kinky Boots’ will headline the world-class entertainment onboard, with returning guest favourites ‘The Choir of Man’, ‘Happy Hour Prohibition: The Musical’, and the rocking Beatles cover band, The Cavern Club.

Eamonn Ferrin, Norwegian Cruise Line

Belfast born Eamonn Ferrin is Norwegian Cruise Line’s Vice President & Managing Director for its UK, Ireland, Israel, South Africa and the Middle East markets. Eamonn was appointed to this position in January 2019 and oversees the sales, marketing, public relations and office operations for the company’s largest international region and for the UK and Ireland. He told ITTN that he is fully committed to growing the Irish market for NCL and is planning to have as many Irish agents onboard Norwegian Jade, Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Star when they call at ports in the UK and Ireland next year.

Oasis trio of Brian, Sandra and Aliss on Norwegian Encore

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Next Week is Oscars Time! Book Your Seats Now for the ITTN Awards Gala Dinner

Neil SteedmanNovember 12, 2019
Read More

CAR Issues Three New Travel Agent Licences, Removes 10 Others from List

Neil SteedmanNovember 12, 2019
Read More

Win Two Business Class Tickets with Air France-KLM/Delta to the USA

Michael FloodNovember 12, 2019
Read More

Meadhbh Byrne is Wildcard Winner in ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Michael FloodNovember 12, 2019
Read More

Cork Airport – One of 13 Sponsors for 2019 ITTN Awards

Neil SteedmanNovember 12, 2019
Read More

IAG to Acquire Air Europa for €1bn

Neil SteedmanNovember 12, 2019
Read More

Responsible Thailand Awards Presented at WTM London

Michael FloodNovember 12, 2019
Read More

Turkish Airlines Will Commence Istanbul-Xi’an Flights

Neil SteedmanNovember 12, 2019
Read More

Wow – Now It’s Time to Play!

Neil SteedmanNovember 12, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland