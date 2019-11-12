Magnificent Norwegian Encore Joins the NCL Fleet

Norwegian Encore began her inaugural voyage, from Bremerhaven to Southampton , with initial guests comprising the travel trade and media. At nearly 1,100 feet long, with a gross tonnage of almost 170,000 and a guest capacity of 3,998, and crew of more than 1,700 from 71 countries, she will commence seven-day voyages in the Caribbean on 24 November.

Taking the brand’s exclusive, stand-out attractions to the next level, Norwegian Encore features the world’s longest race track at sea at 1,100 feet with four high-speed curves extending up to 13 feet over the side of the ship; the largest outdoor laser tag arena at nearly 10,000 square feet with the addition of augmented reality elements; and new immersive escape room and interactive theatre experiences in the 10,000-square-foot Galaxy Pavilion.

Most of the Irish trade onboard were laudatory in their praise of this fantastic ship, which is the the 17th vessel in the NCL fleet.

In addition to featuring many of the highly rated restaurants and lounges that have made the Breakaway Plus class one of the most innovative and successful in the company’s history, Norwegian Encore will debut a new elevated Italian dining experience, Onda by Scarpetta, in collaboration with LDV Hospitality. The Tony Award-winning musical ‘Kinky Boots’ will headline the world-class entertainment onboard, with returning guest favourites ‘The Choir of Man’, ‘Happy Hour Prohibition: The Musical’, and the rocking Beatles cover band, The Cavern Club.

Belfast born Eamonn Ferrin is Norwegian Cruise Line’s Vice President & Managing Director for its UK, Ireland, Israel, South Africa and the Middle East markets. Eamonn was appointed to this position in January 2019 and oversees the sales, marketing, public relations and office operations for the company’s largest international region and for the UK and Ireland. He told ITTN that he is fully committed to growing the Irish market for NCL and is planning to have as many Irish agents onboard Norwegian Jade, Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Star when they call at ports in the UK and Ireland next year.