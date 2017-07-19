The Maldives and Atmosphere Hotels and Resorts

The Group Director for Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts,Dinesh Bhaskar, came to Dublin to update the industry on these spectacular properties in the Maldives.

He introduced Premium Plus –A premium all inclusive plan.

Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives is the sole resort on Kanifushi Island in the spectacular and sparsely populated Lhaviyani Atoll and is the first of a number of properties to be launched by Indian Ocean resort brand Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts.

The resort is surrounded by lush green vegetation, 2km of uninterrupted, pristine, white sandy beaches and an expansive turquoise lagoon.

Just a 35 minute flight by Seaplane from Malé International Airport, the resort offers great value five-star properties which seamlessly fuse traditional and modern architecture to create an overall contemporary feel with a Maldivian touch.

The resort boasts 132 detached villas beautifully located among coconut groves and tropical vegetation with direct access to the pristine coastline and offering maximum privacy. With four categories of villas, Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives offers a variety of choice for both couples and families.