The Malta Tourism Authority Creates a Virtual Retreat for Mental Health Awareness Week

The Malta Tourism Authority will be hosting a unique virtual retreat with Talent Courtyard on the 22nd May from 9:30am – 12:30pm for Mental Health Awareness Week. The retreat is aimed to help de-stress and relax members of the trade through various creative workshops, that have been designed to support mental wellbeing management and personal development.

The retreats will provide participants with the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals through purpose-driven activities such as yoga, art workshops and networking.

The retreat starts with the relaxing yoga course designed for industry professionals staying at home. The yoga and meditation class combine movement, breathing techniques and meditation to build physical energy and increase consciousness. The exercise helps practitioners gain the awareness and power they need to create new, healthy habits to calm the mind and will be facilitated by Giulia – a certified kundalini yoga teacher.

Following a coffee break, the art workshop will aim to provide the tools to help participants carry out creative arts activities into the weekend and beyond by shaking off the stresses of the week and renewing their outlook. The workshop will be facilitated by Jess – who runs arts workshops for local communities and teams in office working environments.

Natalie Swinburne Trade Marketing Manager UK & Ireland said: “This is a challenging time for the trade whose wellbeing is important to us; partnering with Talent Courtyard has given us the perfect opportunity to support them. This virtual retreat for Mental Health Awareness week aims to help participants relax by virtually taking them to the picturesque Maltese Islands through interactive wellbeing activities. The Islands’ scenery and architecture provide a spectacular backdrop to explore megaliths and medieval cities, all the while learning and relaxing in the comfort their home.”

The schedule for the virtual retreat is:

9:00 – 9:30 (BST) – Welcome & Introduction

9:30 – 10:30 (BST) – Relaxing Yoga and Mindfulness Practice

10:30 – 11:00 (BST) – Coffee Break

11:00 – 12:00 (BST) – Interactive, Collaborative Art Workshop

12:00 – 12:30 (BST) – Reflections, Networking & Goodbye

Anyone interested in taking part can register here: https://talentcourtyard.com/corporate-events/malta-special-retreat-remote-20200522/