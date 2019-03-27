News

The MHL Hotel Collection has Acquired the Powerscourt Hotel and Spa

The MHL Hotel Collection has  agreed to acquire the 5-star Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa in Powerscourt Co. Wicklow from Sugarloaf Investments Limited (a consortium comprising Midwest Holding, Tetrarch Capital and Brehon Capital Partners) for an undisclosed sum.  The transaction is subject to approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCOwned by a partnership comprising John Malone, John Lally and Paul Higgins the MHL Collection comprises eleven 4-star and 5-star hotels, almost 2,000 bedrooms and over 1800 staff at locations in Dublin (7), Galway (3) and Limerick (1).  Acquisitions over recent years include the InterContinental and the Westin in Dublin as well as The Galmont in Galway (formerly the Radisson Blu).

 

Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa is one of Ireland’s  most luxurious 5-star hotels comprising over 200 bedrooms, more than 1,100sq. metres (12,000 sq. feet) of meeting and conference space, a popular restaurant, lounge and traditional Irish pub as well as an award winning spa, pool and leisure facilities.  Located alongside two championship golf courses and the renowned Powerscourt Estate Gardens, Powerscourt is a 30 minute drive from Dublin city centre.  Opened in 2006 as a Ritz Carlton, the hotel was acquired in 2013.

 

Commenting, Paul Higgins, Partner, the MHL Collection said “We are very pleased to add Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa to the MHL collection, where it joins a five-star line up that includes the InterContinental, the Westin and Glenlo Abbey as well eight superb four-star hotels, all of which have undergone or are undergoing significant investment. 

This latest acquisition supports our continuing aim of acquiring and managing a collection of high quality hotels, both branded and non-branded and investing heavily to enhance customer experience and future performance.

 

The MHL Hotel Collection is the second largest hotel group in Dublin city with over 1,250 five and four star bedrooms and more than 1,850 bedrooms nationally. Revenues in 2018 exceeded €150 million.  The MHL Hotel Collection includes:

 

  • Dublin (7): The Westin, The Intercontinental, The Trinity City, The Spencer, The Morgan, The Beacon and The Hilton Dublin City
  • Galway (3): The Galmont Hotel & Spa and sister hotels – Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Golf Resort and the Harbour Hotel, and
  • Limerick (1): The Strand Hotel (Limerick).

 

