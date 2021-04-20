The Perfect Bubble: Rent Your Own Cruise Ship for Less than £75k

Luxury River Cruise specialist APT is offering the perfect solution for anyone worried about Covid-safe cruising later this year, by giving guests the opportunity to charter an entire cruise ship in Croatia for their support bubble in 2022.

The operator’s brand-new small ship, the MV Lady Eleganza, which sails Croatia’s stunning Adriatic Coast, offers 18 cabins and capacity for up to 34 guests, and can be block booked by holidaymakers for as little as £74,630 (€86,500), meaning a very affordable lead in price of just £2,195 (€2544) per person for a luxurious private charter experience with family and friends.