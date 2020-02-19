News

THE PERFECT DAY FOR FAMILIES

Perfect Day at CocoCay – a destination that has truly upped the ante when it comes to family holidays.

There’s no better holiday destination for families than Royal Caribbean’s very own private island in the Bahamas. Here your customers can experience the thrill of the tallest waterslide in North America, the bliss of sipping cocktails at one of the many swim-up bars, and the tranquility of dipping their toes in the sea from their own cabana.

Perfect Day at Cococay is a destination that has something for everyone in the family.

